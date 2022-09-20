From Earrings To Brooches, Queen's Funeral Guests Pay Silent Tributes Through Their Attire

The late Queen Elizabeth II of UK was an expert at symbolic dressing; she would use her clothes, jewellery, hats, and colours as well as soft diplomacy to interact with people. It was time for her admirers, including family members, chiefs of state, and other dignitaries, to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch on September 19 as she was laid to rest.

It goes without saying that the estimated 2,000 guests crammed into London's Westminster Abbey for the service wore mostly black. However, while the participants' clothing selections were tastefully restrained, hats, brooches, and allusions to national dress gave the otherwise solemn ensemble some personality. From large hats with wide brims to tiny fascinators with dark veils, formal headwear was seen at the Queen's funeral in all sizes and styles.

Making comments requires tact, but brooches, pins, and sashes had hidden meaning. In addition to the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker from the Queen's private jewellery collection, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a set of drop earrings created from pearls presented to the Queen and Prince Philip for their 1947 wedding (an item previously worn by the late Princess Diana). Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, mimicked the look with a chic cape dress and jewels given to her by the Queen in 2018.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, wore the heart-shaped Hessian Diamond Jubilee Brooch, a sapphire-encrusted brooch previously owned by Queen Victoria, the late Queen Elizabeth's great-great grandmother. Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the British House of Commons, and Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, both wore hats with more intricate embellishments.

Princess Charlotte wore a brooch gifted by her great-grandmother

Princess Charlotte, who is currently third in line for the throne, was also spotted wearing a black hat, proving that no royal was too young to follow tradition. According to CNN, the 7-year-old also wore a little diamond horseshoe-shaped brooch on her outerwear, which Kensington Palace said was a gift from her great-grandmother.

Charles III, the new king of UK, held a sword and was dressed in a Royal Navy uniform. While Prince Edward and Princess Anne also put on the uniforms of their respective grades, William, the newly-appointed Prince of Wales, wore a Royal Air Force uniform. Prince Andrew, who was no longer a working royal, donned a straightforward morning suit that was adorned with a number of medals and decorations. Prince Harry, who resigned down from royal duties in 2020, also arrived wearing regular clothes.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, chose a pillbox-style hat with a tiny black veil accent at the front whereas Jill Biden, US' first lady, wore a basic hat, with a thin headband-like design that ended in a small bow. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, wore a feathered Mori cloak. Ardern frequently uses prominent occasions to honour her nation's indigenous heritage.

