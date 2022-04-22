From 'Felt Like Tendulkar' To 'I Have An Indian Jab', Boris Johnson's Top Quotes In India

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held extensive talks with an aim to further expand cooperation in areas of defence, trade and clean energy between the two Nations, among much else. On Day 2 of his India visit, Boris Johnson during the joint address spoke about feeling celebrity-like because of the grand welcome he received in Gujarat and Delhi.

The UK PM also highlighted that he had received 'An Indian jab' while hailing India for its vaccine drive. While the crux of his statement alongside PM Modi was to highlight that India-UK ties are the strongest they've ever been, both Prime Ministers made numerous headline statements to demonstrate and verbalise the areas of cooperation. Here are some of the top quotes from UK PM Boris Johnson during the joint statement.

UK PM Boris Johnson's most quotable quotes from his India visit

"I felt Like Sachin Tendulkar upon arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings."

"I've the Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India."

"Sometimes, it can be hard to tell whether something is British or Indian, or frankly 'Brindian'."

"We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times."

"The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement."