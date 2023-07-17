From Gun Salutes To Startled Horses, Here’s How UK Marked Camilla’s First B’day As Queen

London witnessed a traditional gun salute to commemorate Queen Camilla’s first birthday after being crowned. On her 76th birthday, the British royal received a 'spectacular' 41-gun salute. It was the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery that gave the salute in Camilla in Central London. The British royal family then went on to share the marvellous visuals from the event. Camilla, who is married to King Charles III, assumed the throne of Queen Consort following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The saga of gun salutes did not stop there. After the royal ceremony in central London, Camilla received a 62-gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf by the Honourable Artillery Company. This was followed by a rendition of Happy Birthday performed by the band of Irish Guards at Buckingham Palace. “Gun salutes and music marked the first formal birthday salute for The Queen since The King’s Accession in September 2022. Gun salutes were fired in Edinburgh, York, Hillsborough, Cardiff, and London and ‘Happy Birthday’ was played during Guard Change at Buckingham Palace,” the British royal family wrote on Twitter.

From unhappy dogs to tumbled horses a celebration filled with quirks

In light of the gun salute ceremony, members of the public were urged to avoid walking dogs in the Green Park area. It was suggested that the noise of the salute can be 'very loud and startling' to the animals in the region. The ceremony was also filled with several light-hearted moments. During the gun salute in the park, a soldier on a horseback fell from his horse and stumbled. According to Telegraph UK, a total of 71 horses and riders rode from Hyde Park Corner to Green Park. Six First World War-era field guns were also in the position for the salute. The Band of the Coldstream Guards performed at the Green Park ceremony.