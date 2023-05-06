From Harry To Andrew, Here's How King's Charles Coronation Was Marred By Family Drama

On Saturday, the United Kingdom witnessed the historic coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla. However, the royal event was marred by family drama due to the presence of the Duke of York Prince Andrew and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry. While Harry went on a media rampage after leaving the UK royal family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, Andrew’s reputation went down the drain due to his controversial connections with now-deceased sex convict Jeffery Epstine. In the midst of all the chaos, for the first time since 1953, the United Kingdom crowned its new monarch.

When it comes to Prince Harry, this was the first time the 38-year-old Prince came face to face with his father, since the bumper release of his tell-all memoir “Spare”. From talking about his frost-bitten genitalia to the alleged unfair treatment Harry received during his time in the royal family, the Duke of Sussex spared no details and spared no one. This was also the first time, Harry came face to face with his brother Prince William, who he accused of several atrocious actions.

Meanwhile, the coronations also witnessed the presence of the scandal-scarred Duke of York, Prince Andrew. The 63-year-old prince was infamously stripped of his royal and military honours due to his ties with Epsitine. The Prince was also accused of instances of sexual abuse and was loudly booed when he travelled through the streets of London to attend the coronation.

The two were relegated to the side

While the two royal outcasts were not shunned from attending the coronation ceremony, both Harry and Andrew did not took part in the Joyous procession back to the palace. The two of them didn’t appear at the Buckingham Palace balcony and were relegated to the third-row seats during the coronation service. Harry took part in the event all alone, as his wife Duchess of Sussex was miles away in California with their children Archie and Lillebet. The coronation also fell on the same day, when Harry’s oldest son Prince Archie.

Meanwhile, Andrew was permitted to wear traditional garter robes which raised many eyebrows. Earlier, it was reported that non-working royals would come as mere spectators and will be wearing morning suits, but Andrew chose to go a different way. Overall, the coronation of King Charles III went on with full elan and panache, however, it was marred with the same old royal family drama.