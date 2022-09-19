From King Charles' Moving Tribute To Meghan's Teary Eyes: Highlights From Queen's Funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at 3:30 pm (IST) at Westminster Abbey in London. The funeral was attended by royal family members, including King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen consort at Westminster Abbey. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, travelled to Britain to attend the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Several people had teary eyes as they got emotional outside Westminster Abbey. As the world bids farewell to the UK's longest serving monarch, here are some key moments witnessed during the ceremony:

King Charles' note for Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles wrote a goodbye message for his beloved mother. A card placed on top of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey carried a heartfelt final message from the King. Handwritten by King Charles III, the note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R," Sky News reported. The card lay on a wreath which contained flowers and foliage taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

Image: AP

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Queen's funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children - Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the funeral of their great-grandmother at Westminster Abbey. Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked along with their parents followed by their uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Image: AP

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted crying as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was being placed into the state hearse for her final journey to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel with Prince Philip. As per the Sky News report, Meghan Markle was seen wiping a tear as she got emotional when the British monarch's coffin was being taken for its final journey.

Prince Andrew trying to control his emotions

Ahead of the service, Prince Andrew appeared getting emotional as he walked alongside his other siblings Prince Anne, Prince Andrew and King Charles. Reportedly, Prince Andrew was spotted trying to hold back his tears and was seen biting his lip as he followed the Queen's coffin to the Windsor Abbey.

Buckingham Palace staff members bid goodbye to Queen

The staff members of Buckingham Palace stood outside the building to bid their final goodbye to the Queen. The officials of Buckingham Palace included chefs and police officials. Notably, the funeral procession passed by Buckingham Palace as Queen's coffin was being taken for the final journey from London to Windsor.

Spider spotted crawling on Queen's coffin

A spider was spotted on top of a letter placed on the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. People watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral also noticed the spider during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The tiny creature was seen crawling across a piece of card placed on the Queen's coffin alongside the crown and a floral display. Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the spider as it crawled on the letter placed atop the Queen's coffin.

Queen's wreath featured flowers from gardens of royal residences

The queen’s funeral wreath featured flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of royal residences at the king’s request. It contained Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white.

At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. pic.twitter.com/5RteIWahuW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Bear Grylls and other guests attend service

The guests at the service included Chief Scout Bear Grylls. Sophie Winkleman, known for her role as Big Suze in the comedy series Peep Show, also attended the service. Sophie Winkleman is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent. Sandra Oh attended Queen's funeral along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the delegation from Canada as a member of the Order of Canada.

Sophie Wessex cries

Sophie Wessex and her husband Prince Edward seemed emotional during the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Sky News reported. Prince Andrew, the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie appeared crying as they watched the Queen's coffin. Sophie was spottee wiping her tears as she was travelling in car after the funeral service and while she exited the Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton wears Queen's necklace

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wore one of the Queen's necklaces to attend the state funeral of British monarch at Westminster Abbey, as per the news report. She was also wearing pair of pearl and diamond earrings that were previously owned by Queen Elizabeth.

People watch Queen's coffin on street

As Queen's casket passed through many buildings and monuments during its journey to Hyde Park. Thousands of people took to the streets to witness the Queen's coffin as it was taken for its final journey. People were spotted crying as they watched Queen's coffin making the last journey.

Image Credit: AP

Inside Images: AP

Main Image: AP