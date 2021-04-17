From Meghan Markle To Prince George: Key Members Who Will Miss Prince Philip's Funeral

Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace has said that only 30 members of the UK royal family will be attending the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, while the whole funeral is expected to watched by millions on television and live streams. Buckingham Palace also said that the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II had to make “some very difficult” decisions as she had to select the guests that are permitted under England’s coronavirus lockdown rules.

The UK monarch also ensured all branches of Duke of Edinburgh’s family are able to attend the service at Windsor Castle including three German relatives and a confidante who is linked to Prince Philip’s beloved uncle who was murdered by the IRA over four decades ago. However, the list of 30 members also had some significant omissions including Prince Andrew's ex-wife and Philip's former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson and the Duke’s great-grandchildren among them.

The queen will also be sitting alone and all attendees will have to wear a face mask throughout the socially distanced service of her husband for more than 73 years who died on April 9 at 99. Prince William and Prince Harry will also not be walking shoulder to shoulder during the procession and will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips. None of the family members will be in a military uniform with men in morning coats with medals and women in day dresses.

Who will attend?

The members of the Royal Family who will follow on foot behind the coffin are:

Anne, the Princess Royal

Charles, Prince of Wales

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Harry, the Duke of Sussex

Mr. Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s elder son)

William, the Duke of Cambridge

Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Earl of Snowdon

According to the list of UK royal family members released by the Buckingham Palace who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral includes the following:

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar

James, Viscount Severn

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

Mr. Jack Brooksbank

The Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy

The Hereditary Prince of Baden The Landgrave of Hesse The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

(Image Credit: Twitter@theroyalfamily)