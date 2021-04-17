From Meghan Markle To Prince George: Key Members Who Will Miss Prince Philip's Funeral

Quick links:
(Image Credit: Twitter@theroyalfamily)
Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace has said that only 30 members of the UK royal family will be attending the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, while the whole funeral is expected to watched by millions on television and live streams. Buckingham Palace also said that the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II had to make “some very difficult” decisions as she had to select the guests that are permitted under England’s coronavirus lockdown rules.
The UK monarch also ensured all branches of Duke of Edinburgh’s family are able to attend the service at Windsor Castle including three German relatives and a confidante who is linked to Prince Philip’s beloved uncle who was murdered by the IRA over four decades ago. However, the list of 30 members also had some significant omissions including Prince Andrew's ex-wife and Philip's former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson and the Duke’s great-grandchildren among them.
The queen will also be sitting alone and all attendees will have to wear a face mask throughout the socially distanced service of her husband for more than 73 years who died on April 9 at 99. Prince William and Prince Harry will also not be walking shoulder to shoulder during the procession and will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips. None of the family members will be in a military uniform with men in morning coats with medals and women in day dresses.
The members of the Royal Family who will follow on foot behind the coffin are:
According to the list of UK royal family members released by the Buckingham Palace who will be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral includes the following: