From Prague To Tel Aviv: Best Cities In The World Ranked By People Across Borders

Results are based on a survey conducted by Time Out on 27,000 residents. San Francisco, Machester, Prague, NYC, Tel Aviv were amongst the most preferred.

Riya Baibhawi
San Francisco, US was ranked the Best city in the world. The results are based on a survey conducted by Time Out on 27,000 residents from across the world. 

Amsterdam, the Netherlands came second with its artistic heritage from the 17th century, elaborate canal system and narrow houses. 

Manchester, UK secured the third rank owing to its amicability, resilience and nightlife. The city was also commended for its “general great vibes”, the Independent reported. 

Copenhagen, Denmark was ranked fourth. The nordic city is known for its fashion and design, culture and mouthwatering cuisine. 

One of the most famous cities, New York, US came at fifth rank. With glinting Times Square, the 'big apple' is famous for shopping sites, Broadway performances and high rise buildings. 

Montreal, Canada is home to the famous Cirque de Solei. While it ranked sixth in the Time Out list, the vibrant city is the most preferred when it comes to hosting major world events. 

Prague, Czech Republic was ranked number seven. The mesmerising city, famous for its culture and architecture, is bisected by the Vltava River.

Tel Aviv, Israel was ranked eighth. Located on Israel's Mediterranean Coast, the city is marked with 1930s Bauhaus buildings. The city also served as Israel's capital before Jerusalem. 

