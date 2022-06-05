Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II marked her 70 years on the throne. Being the first-ever monarch in British history to have set the milestone, the pop royal festivities spanning over four days, witnessed a historic event last night. The party had an array of events and performances, including pageantry, emotional speeches, and a cheeky joke on the UK PM Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' scandal.

A live crowd of over 20,000 people remained witness to a magnanimous illuminated '70 years' that lit up the sky. The third-night gig kicked off with a pre-recorded video of the Queen enjoying tea with Paddington Bear, which is reminiscent of a skit she shot with Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond for the London 2012 Olympics. Unpredictable as she is, the Queen also made revelers burst into laughter as she pulled out an "emergency stash" - a marmalade sandwich- from her famous black leather handbag, showing that she shared food interests with the Peruvian bear.

Let's dig at the moments of fun, frolic, and laughter from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK:

1. The Queen sips tea with Paddington

The Queen took everyone by surprise as she sat with the Peruvian bear, Paddington, for a cup of tea. The marmalade-loving raincoat donned bear starts gulping the afternoon tea before his host even takes a sip. Both get to talking when Paddington reveals his love for sandwiches. It is then that the Queen taps into her handbag and shows where she keeps a backup of her stock. The remarkable little skit is now being compared to the 2012 Olympic Games video, which featured James Bond opposite Queen Elizabeth. They also tapped out the beat of Freddie Mercury's We Will Rock You.

2. Comedian Lee Mack amuses the crowd with a 'Partygate' joke



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became a target at the blingy party after comedian Lee Mack delivered a one-liner about the 'Partygate' scandal. "We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime. And I tell you what finally you can say the words 'party' and 'gate'- and it is a positive," Mack said in the opening minutes of the evening. Later, Stephen Fry contributed to the wave of laughter when he drew an estimate on the number of PMs the Queen has had to "tolerate" during her service.

3. Prince Charles pays tribute to Queen 'mummy'

Prince Charles delivered an emotional speech, addressing the Queen as "mummy." The Duke of Cornwall hailed his mother's relentless efforts of standing alongside the country for over 7 decades. Appearing alongside his wife Camila, the Prince paid tribute to his mother and said "You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us...that is why we celebrate tonight...this is our way of saying thank you- from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact, the whole world. You continue to make history."

Queen 🤝 The Queen



Tonight’s #PlatinumJubilee Party at the Palace was a fitting and fabulous tribute to Her Majesty.



Well done to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/o0ZAUamvZI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 5, 2022

4. Diversity, Craig David set the stage on fire with splendid performances

The gilded event saw back-to-back star-studded performances. American singer Adam Lambert and the Royal military opened the series of glittering events with the iconic Queen anthem. Followed by guitarist Brian May, who last performed God Save the Queen on the Buckingham Palace stage in 2002. Dance maestros Diversity, led by Ashley Banjo, celebrated the evolution of 60 years of British music through energetic performances. They set the stage for Craig David, who rocked classic hits like Rewind.

Next up, Duran Duran paid tribute to 70 years of fashion that transformed during the Queen's reign. Models parade down the walkway in extravagant outfits inspired by traditional monarch styles with long trains and crowns galore. This happened after Daniel Craig and Obama's videos of wishes for the Queen were played. Later, Superwoman played by Alicia Keys prompted the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to give a huge round of applause.

5. Majestic return of Diana Ross

Dressed in a voluminous white and black layered gown and wearing her soul, back on stage was American entertainer Diana Ross after 15 years. The 78-year-old delivered an exceptional selection of her songs, including Chain Reaction and No Mountain High Enough to express her admiration for the Queen.

Diana Ross at Buckingham Palace. That's a #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/6E9IgkwwQj — Platinum Jubilee News (@Platinum2022) June 4, 2022

(Image: @RoyalFamily/Twitter)