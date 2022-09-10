From Royal Gun Salute To Trumpets Playing: Glimpses From King Charles' Accession Ceremony

King Charles III vowed to follow the "inspiring footsteps" of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II after the former was proclaimed as United Kingdom's new monarch on Saturday. The historic ceremony of the accession was held at St James’s Palace in London. Charles, who had been the heir apparent for seven decades, inherited the throne automatically after the demise of the Queen on September 8. The formal accession ceremony is considered as a significant constitutional and ceremonial process to introduce the new monarch to the nation.

His Majesty The King gives a personal declaration at today’s Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King Charles III.



⚫ https://t.co/lZ6yrT9Y0Y pic.twitter.com/phalp3gxTo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

Some key highlights from the proclamation ceremony

This was the first such accession ceremony to be held in the UK since 1952 and also the first to be broadcasted live in the history of the country. During the ceremony, a number of orders were formally approved by the new monarch, one of which designated the Queen's funeral day as a public holiday. The state funeral has not yet been scheduled, but it is anticipated to take place around September 19.

The state band welcomed the King to the throne

A large number of people had gathered at the Royal Exchange in London to hear the announcement that King Charles III is formally assuming the throne. Before the formal proclamation, a ceremonial fanfare by the state band was also played outside St. James's Palace to welcome the King to the throne. The proclamation was read aloud by the Garter King of Arms, David White, from a balcony at the royal house in London, which was surrounded by trumpeters wearing gold-trimmed robes.

62 rounds of gun salutes fired from saluting stations

To commemorate the proclamation, gun salutes totalling 62 rounds were fired from saluting stations across the United Kingdom and elsewhere. The spectators also raised the slogan - "Long Live the King" - from Tower Bridge. According to reports, the gun salutes were fired from several places including Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, Cardiff Castle, Gibraltar, Colchester, York, naval bases in Devonport and Portsmouth and several stations at sea.

King Charles III was administered oath

King Charles III took an oath related to the security of the Church of Scotland and also signed two final proclamations. The oath was administered by Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Common. Later, proclamations were also signed by the privy counsellors of the country. The Privy Council includes politicians, senior members of the clergy and the judges of the UK's apex court.

The accession ceremony was attended by nearly 250 dignitaries

The accession ceremony was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries of the country including Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William. The UK's newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss and several members of the cabinet including James Cleverley, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ben Wallace were also there.

In addition, former Prime Ministers including Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and Theresa May also graced the occasion with their presence. According to reports, around 250 dignitaries were present at the event. A royal emissary formally proclaimed King Charles III the monarch from a balcony at the palace to conclude the ceremony. King Charles returned back to Buckingham Palace after the proclamation where he was greeted by the crowds.

PM Truss & other MPs take oath in the name of King

Following the ceremony, the British Prime Minister and prominent lawmakers swear allegiance to King Charles III in the House of Commons. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first MP to swear in, followed by the two longest-serving MPs, Peter Bottomly and Harriet Harman. After that PM Truss took oath in the name of the King and then the Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, and Iain Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, were also among the politicians who took the oath to bear true allegiance to the King and his successors.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)