Fugitive Rape-accused Nithyananda's Aide Invited To Diwali Party In UK; Raises Questions

Fugitive rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda was given a UK platform after his representative attended a high-profile Diwali party at the UK Parliament earlier in October. Nithya Atmadayananda, the British representative of Nithyananda, was invited by two Conservative leaders- MP Bob Blackman and member of the House of Lords Rami Ranger.

The event was organised by the Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB). Shockingly, the brochure handed out to attendees had a full-page advertisement on Nithyananda’s organisation Kailasa UK.

Hindu Forum of Britain President Trupti Patel stated that Nithyananda's aide was extended an invitation for advertising sponsorship.

"Nithyananda Meditation Academy is a UK-registered charity. We as a Hindu Forum of Britain follow the rules of the charity commission. They are a charity so they follow the charity commission rules. We openly put it in for the advert sponsors and have put an advertee, for that reason they would get an invite," Trupti Patel said.

Nithyananda is facing charges of rape and indulging in unnatural sex. He was arrested in 2010 but was released on bail. He fled India in 2019 and has failed to respond to summons since then.

The passport of the fugitive self-styled godman has been cancelled and a fresh application of the same was rejected by the government.

In December 2019, Nithyananda claimed to set up his own nation named 'The Republic of Kailaasa' and also designed a flag, passport, and emblem for the same.

The website of this purported nation explained, "Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilisation based on authentic Hinduism that was once practised freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium."