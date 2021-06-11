G7 Leaders Will Donate 1 Billion COVID Vaccine Doses, Says UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the G7 (Group of Seven) leaders to expand the global COVID vaccination drive by donating a minimum of one billion doses to poorer countries. Addressing media reporters on June 10, Johnson reckoned that he “hopes” that his fellow leaders would make pledges so that together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus." While the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus contagion, Britain itself has announced to give 100 million surplus doses before the end of 2022, including five million in the coming weeks.

The UK is hosting this year’s G7 conference in Cornwall from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13. The meeting is expected to see the leaders of the world’s “most advanced economies” in attendance. Speaking about the same, Downing Street, in a statement said, the meeting would witness the world leaders provide a million doses through dose sharing and expansion of vaccine manufacturing.

"At the Summit world leaders are expected to announce they will provide at least one billion coronavirus vaccine doses to the world through dose sharing and financing and set out a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing in order to achieve that goal."

'To share our surplus doses'

Meanwhile, Johnson took the opportunity to announce his administration’s plan to donate coronavirus vaccines jabs to countries in need. The UK has long been accused of hoarding vaccines, creating a situation of what is being termed as “vaccine apartheid”. However, on Thursday, Johnson said that Britain would be donating 100 million shots in a “massive step towards beating this pandemic for good”.

“As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them," he asserted.

This comes as the US President reaffirmed his commitment to leading an international and coordinated vaccination effort, announcing that he will donate 80 million COVID-19 vaccines – the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines previously announced and an additional 20 million doses by the end of June.

Image: AP