G7 Summit: EAM Jaishankar Exposed To 'possible' COVID-19 Cases, Indian Delegation Isolated

After External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar joined the much-anticipated Group of Seven nations (G7) summit virtually due to ‘possible’ COVID-19 cases, sources have revealed to news agency ANI that among the Indian delegates “nobody is unwell”. They also noted that the tests produced negative results when they left India and added that all members are vaccinated. Jaishankar is currently on a four-day visit to the UK from May 3 to 6. EAM met with some Foreign Ministers in person but on May 5 he joined the G7 summit virtually after reports emerged that the Indian delegation is in self-isolation due to possible two positive COVID-19 cases among them.

However, now sources have confirmed that all members of the Indian delegation led by Jaishankar got their COVID-19 test done before leaving and “all were negative and they are vaccinated.” Even though EAM is doing well and attending the meetings as per schedule, there are concerns that Jaishankar might be exposed to the coronavirus. The sources reportedly also said that they are trying to work out with authorities regarding the level of EAM’s exposure. Presently, all members are in isolation and more clarity will be presented later in the day over Jaishankar’s travel plans.

“All members of the Indian delegation attending G7 in London are doing well and are isolated, they got their COVID19 test done while leaving all were negative and they are vaccinated. EAM is also doing well and is attending meetings virtually,” said sources as per ANI.

They continued, “There are concerns that EAM S Jaishankar may be exposed to COVID19 virus, they are trying to work out with authorities what is the level of exposure, for the moment Indian delegation members are in isolation.”

“Nobody is unwell, we will have clarity on what UK health authorities are suggesting by later today or tomorrow and the further travel plan of EAM will depend on what they say. Some (delegation members) of them are vaccinated fully, we're waiting for more information from London,” they concluded.

A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

So far, yet so near. pic.twitter.com/kjxqi5mwNx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

Boris Johnson on COVID-19 fears at G7

As per the Sky News report, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it's very important to try to "continue as much business as you can" as a nation’s government. He further added that the UK have a "very important relationship" with India. On being asked whether it had been a mistake to hold the G7 meeting in person, the British PM said that what's happened is the "individuals concerned they're all isolating now". He also said that he will be seeing the EAM Jaishankar in the afternoon through Zoom.

Image credits: @DrSJaishankar/@G7/Twitter