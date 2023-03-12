BBC chief Tim Davie has apologised for the interruption to the station's sports coverage over the weekend due to the choice to take out Gary Lineker from Saturday night's Match of the Day program. On Friday, March 10, the BBC revealed that Lineker would be "stepping back" from the show after he criticized the UK government on Twitter earlier in the week.

Lineker remarked that the government's most recent policy on migrant boats was "beyond awful" and "immeasurably cruel", further stating that the language used was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Davie informed BBC news that "It has been a difficult day. We are working very hard to resolve the situation." He further stated, "Success for me is getting Gary back on the air. I would like to see Gary Lineker return to air on the BBC. With that, we have to listen."

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak referred to Lineker as a "talented presenter" and expressed his hope that the matter could be resolved soon. "Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter," he said. "I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government."

What happened?

Former England football captain Gary Lineker was temporarily removed on Friday from his role as presenter of the BBC’s flagship football highlights show in the wake of his criticism of the British government’s new asylum policy.

The long-running “Match of the Day” program, which has been a national institution in Britain since the 1960s, will be aired on Saturday “without studio presentation or punditry,” the BBC said in an extraordinary development after a slew of Lineker’s colleagues announced they wouldn’t appear on the show without him.

In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter account which has 8.7 million followers, Lineker — one of England’s greatest football players and now among the UK’s most influential media figures — compared lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

The BBC considers Lineker posting such views on social media as a breach of its guidelines. The network said it held discussions with Lineker over his involvement in “Match of the Day,” which is broadcast on Saturday nights and shows highlights of English Premier League games that day.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting ‘Match of the Day,’” the broadcaster said, “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

In solidarity with Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright — former England players who work as pundits on “Match of the Day” — said on Twitter they would not be appearing on the program this weekend.

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

After more of his BBC co-workers, like former soccer players Alex Scott, Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards said they would not want to work on “Match of the Day” because of the treatment of Lineker, the BBC took the decision to change the format of the show.

“Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the program while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary,” the BBC said.

“We understand their position and we have decided that the program will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

(with AP inputs)