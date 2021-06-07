Last Updated:

'Genius': UK Man Pretends To Faint To Get An Off; Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

UK man at first can be seen at check-out counter at a local store as he bills the customer, but then suddenly he pretends to lose consciousness and falls.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
UK

IMAGE: Twitter/@ElpedroThe2nd


A man named ‘El Pedro’ has won the internet by sharing a brilliant trick to get off work during Boxing Day. Dreading for showing up on an otherwise public holiday for work the then 18-year-old Pedro was hungover and wanted to skip his shift for the day. And so, he pretended to faint. In a now-viral CCTV footage that he shared on June 6, the man seemingly could not fabricate a believable excuse and so he fell flat to his face on the floor, faking unconsciousness, and convincing his managers that he had collapsed due to sickness. He was eventually sent away home. 

The 18-second footage that has now accumulated nearly 1.1 million views has left Twitter in splits. The man at first can be seen at the check-out counter at a local store as he bills the customer, but then suddenly he pretends to lose the balance and dramatically pulls off a fainting act. He could not stand the strenuous and lengthy work hours at paintings and made up his mind to faux a fall. When his supervisor learned about the incident, the clever man is immediately rostered off his shift. 

Since shared, the footage left the viewers astonished as they could not forestall imagining how well the excuse for the UK man worked despite it being apparent that he was pretending the whole time. When asked by a viewer if the trick worked, El Pedro responded, “It did sir got given a free Lucozade and galaxy bar for my troubles and sent home.” 

READ | '777 Charlie' teaser unveiled; netizens shower love on the "beautifully captured" teaser

Internet astonished at the trick 

Many others shared hilarious accounts wherein they managed to pull such tricks at work and got a leave. “I worked at Halfords for an extra Xmas job building bikes. I went out the back and banged my head against a stonewall several times on purpose ended up in A and E. Got the day off but with a massive egg on my forehead,” a commenter said, relating. “Remember headfirst and shallow breathing for 5 minutes and don’t respond to their calls you’ll have that day off in no time,” one other joked. “This man faked a concussion and almost received one instead,” said yet another, making a crying emoticon. 

READ | Man feeds 'golgappas' to cow and its calf, netizens say 'best video of the day': Watch

 

READ | WATCH: Elephant pays tribute to its mahout at his funeral in Kerala; netizens teary-eyed
READ | Russia: Nail salon uses live fish in its aquarium manicure; netizens call it animal abuse
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND