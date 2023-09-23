'Gentle And Polite' Beautician Among Suspected Russian Spies Charged In UK

The owner of a salon in London has joined the list of Bulgarian nationals who have been charged with performing espionage for Russia in the United Kingdom. Vanya Gaberova, a 29-year-old beautician, is accused of spying for Moscow for a period of at least 2.5 years.

According to the New York Post, she ran a beauty salon named Pretty Woman. Gaberova is among those Bulgarians who allegedly conspired "to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state,” the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

All you need to know about Vanya Gaberova, the spy disguised as beautician

For people around her, Gaberova was the “very gentle and polite” boss of West London's Pretty Woman. “She was very timid, discreet. I wouldn’t have suspected her of being a spy but if she was, she was a good one,” said Tiago Nogueria, the manager of a Portuguese restaurant located right across the street from the salon.

In February, the 29-year-old was apprehended under the Official Secrets Act. This week, prosecutors announced that she and four others were charged with spying, namely 41-year-old Bizer Dzhambazov, 31-year-old Ivan Stoyanov, 31-year-old Katrin Ivanova, and 45-year-old Orlin Roussev.

In the UK, Gaberova wasn't just a regular beautician. She won multiple awards for contributing to the beauty industry. In 2019, she bagged two prizes at the Grand Balkan Lash and Brow Championships. The next year, she won Russia’s Beauty Battle competition. At the 2020 Ukrainian Lash and Brown Championships, she secured a total of 15 awards for her lash work.

It is suspected that Gaberova and the other Bulgarians were part of a spy cell that performed surveillance on targets across the United Kingdom and Europe at the behest of the Russian security services between August 30, 2020, and February 8, 2023. They are said to have also conducted an operation in Montenegro.