Germany: At Least 8 Killed, 5 Injured In Twin Shootings In Hanau

At least eight people have been killed and five others seriously injured following twin shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau on n Wednesday evening, according to reports by international media. According to local news agencies, the police are still unsure about the exact reason behind the incident and are asking the public for help. Videos of the surroundings uploaded on social media shows a heavy police presence.

The motives of the assailants remain unknown

Reportedly, police are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene. According to reports, the first shooting was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood. Going by reports, an unknown number of gunmen attacked the first shisha bar at midnight, killing three people, before driving to the Arena Bar & Cafe where they shot dead another five victims.

A dark-coloured vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene.

Initial reports of a third incident in the district of Lamboy were denied by police.

(Image Credit: AP)