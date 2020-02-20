The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Germany: At Least 8 Killed, 5 Injured In Twin Shootings In Hanau

UK News

At least eight people have been killed and five others seriously injured following twin shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
GermanyGermany: Eight confirmed dead in mass shooting in the city of Hanau

At least eight people have been killed and five others seriously injured following twin shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau on n Wednesday evening, according to reports by international media. According to local news agencies, the police are still unsure about the exact reason behind the incident and are asking the public for help. Videos of the surroundings uploaded on social media shows a heavy police presence.

The motives of the assailants remain unknown

Reportedly, police are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene. According to reports, the first shooting was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood. Going by reports, an unknown number of gunmen attacked the first shisha bar at midnight, killing three people, before driving to the Arena Bar & Cafe where they shot dead another five victims. 

A dark-coloured vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene.

Initial reports of a third incident in the district of Lamboy were denied by police.

Read: Netizens Compare 'God Bows Down To Donald Trump' Placard With 1935 Germany

Read: Germany To Require Social Media Sites To Report Hate Speech

(Image Credit: AP)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
UMAR AKMAL ROASTED BY NETIZENS
NRITYA GOPAL DAS ELECTED PRESIDENT
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
BHUMI PEDNEKAR WELCOMES ARSHAD WARS