Germany Must Curb COVID-19 Infections As Risk Of Mutants Rises, Says Angela Merkel Aide

Germany must suppress the rising surge in cases of the novel coronavirus or risk a situation that spirals out of control, Angela Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Further, he alleged that the more virulent mutants of the SARS-CoV-2 in the future might become resistant to the vaccines. Braun urged that the administration enforce a stringent lockdown as the country was in its “most dangerous” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and if not taken seriously, the European nation will have to develop another vaccine and inoculate the population all over again. Germany is in midst of its third wave and has recorded more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the previous week. In a drastic measure, Merkel extended the COVID-19 lockdown to 18 April which was due to be removed on March 28.

Only recently, Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel extended the coronavirus lockdown by another month after holding an hour-long virtual discussion with the country's 16 state governors. Merkel overturned her plans to ease some restrictions during Easter festivities in an effort to suppress what is described as an "exponential growth" of coronavirus. As the hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU) crowded with the onslaught of COVID-19 patients, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office announced several new restrictions banning public assembly and business closure between April 2-5 around the Easter festivities. This comes as the European country is now battling with the surge of UK variant spread, which has turned into a dominant strain. Germany as of March 22 surpassed the United States in per capita coronavirus cases.

'Might collapse healthcare systems', medics say

Earlier, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medics in Germany made similar statements of cautions as they appealed to the German government to enforce tough sweeping measures and shut down businesses over the deadly COVID-19 wave surge. The doctors feared that the new pandemic wave could likely overwhelm and collapse the healthcare systems, as the number of patients needing hospital admissions increased by many folds. In a statement to the German broadcaster RBB, director of Germany's intensive care, Christian Karagiannidis said that analyzing the current data about the spread of the UK variant, the medical fraternity would “argue strongly” to immediately impose a partial lockdown. Karagiannidis, who is also the head of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), added that the risks of keeping the country and businesses open were far too many.

(Image Credit: AP)