Geronimo The Alpaca Euthanised By UK Govt Over TB Threat Following Four-year Legal Battle

Geronimo, the United Kingdom's most contentious alpaca, has been euthanised by government authorities after four years of legal fights as well as several demonstrations. The eight-year-old alpaca was moved from his farmstead at Shepherds Close Farm in south Gloucestershire on Tuesday. Earlier, the creature was tested positive for bovine Tuberculosis twice. Geronimo was euthanized by Animal and Plant Health Agency personnel.

The struggle of alpaca for survival has gained several attentions in the United Kingdom, with more than 140,000 individuals from all around the globe signing a petition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save Geronimo. The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), on the other hand, said that their examinations are very exact and trustworthy and that Geronimo must be killed to stop the spread of bovine tuberculosis.

The head veterinary officer of the United Kingdom, Christine Middlemiss said that the scenario is really terrible and condolences are with all those who were impacted by this dreadful disease. She even added that if this can be prevented then no one would have to kill the sick animals. Further stating the condition, she said that they have to obey scientific findings and kill the animals that have tested positive for tuberculosis in order to limit the transmission of this illness and, eventually, remove the country's greatest danger to the health of animals.

Comments of the owner on Geronimo the alpaca's execution

Helen Macdonald, the owner, who brought Geronimo to her alpaca farm in western England from New Zealand in the year 2016, filed a lawsuit claiming that the test findings were probably false-positive results. She stated that she has been disgusted by the administration. She even expressed this as a ruthless act.

On the other hand, a Downing Street spokesperson said that this act is undoubtedly very upsetting for someone who lost their animals to TB, and it's a scenario that farmers regrettably have to confront. The spokesperson further said that their hearts go out to Macdonald and anybody else who has been impacted by this awful sickness.

According to the government, APHA veterinary pathologists will now conduct a postmortem test, which would be accompanied by bacteriological cultivation of chosen tissue samples, which might take at least three months.

More about the Geronimo being euthanised

As per The Guardian, before 11 a.m., a group of 4 DEFRA vets, equipped in protective clothing and escorted by at least ten police officials, roped the alpaca into a horsebox and transported him to an unknown destination where he was euthanised.

(Image Credit: AP)