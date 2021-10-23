'Get Out Of J&K': Protesters Mark 'Black Day' Against Pakistan's '47 Kashmir Invasion

A massive protest erupted against Pakistan in London on Friday, October 22, to mark what the demonstrators called 'Black Day'. Demonstrators organising the protest said that on this day in 1947 Pakistan had invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was organised by the National Equality Party who raised black flags and slogans like 'shame shame Pakistan' outside the Pakistan high commission in London. Speaking to Republic, NEP Chairman Sajjad Raja said "We are suffering since 22 October 1947."

'Darkest day in the history of J&K': NEP protestors in London

NEP Chairman Sajjad Raja said, "Twenty-second October is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the day in 1947 when Pakistan invaded our land and occupied us and since then our basic necessities are violated and we get no basic facilities. We are suffering since that day."

Talking about the group's demands, Raja added, "Our demands in London are for the international community to help us to force Pakistan to get out of Jammu and Kashmir and let people decide about their future and the interesting thing here is Pakistan is not a legitimate but an illegal invader and occupied us. India and the people of Jammu Kashmir need to decide what should be the future of people and what sort of relationship both should have. India should help J&K to get Pakistan out"

In their slogans, the protesters shouted "Pakistan you have betrayed us, sometimes by posing to be a brother and sometimes by posing to be a sympathiser."

Earlier protests against Pakistan over PoK

Earlier, on September 27, during Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to the UK, groups in London came together to protest for the rights of people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On-ground visuals show protestors raising placards along with black flags against Qureshi's arrival. The demonstrators raised slogans like "restore basic human, political and social rights in Jammu and Kashmir".

Prior to that, on September 15, in a major embarrassment for the Pakistan Government hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Pallandari region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding independence from Pakistani clutches. Accusing Islamabad of giving second-class citizen treatment to them for the past seven decades, the protestors said that their rights were trampled upon. Additionally, the country's administration is also accused of exploiting the citizens politically and economically. Local leaders have accused Pakistan of creating a humanitarian crisis in the region and not letting the world know the reality through media censorship in the region.