Giant Dinosaur Footprint 80 Centimetres In Length Found On Shores Of Yorkshire

In Yorkshire, 166 million years ago, a large carnivorous dinosaur probably took a nap or knelt, putting its feet firmly into the ground creating a giant dinosaur footprint. At the "Dinosaur Coast" in the UK, a record-breaking footprint left by the enormous dinosaur was recently found. Many dinosaur footprints, as well as other fossils, have been discovered along the Yorkshire shore. People travel from all over to this well-known site, including professional palaeontologists and fossil enthusiasts, to see what they may uncover. Yet, it is not often that a footprint reaching 80 centimetres in length is found.

Marie Woods, a local archaeologist made this discovery back in April 2021. She had ventured out down the coast and discovered this fossil just by accident. In her elation and shock, Marie contacted regional experts in fossils, but none were familiar with the trail she was describing. After that, she got in touch with Dr Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist connected to The University of Manchester and the author of "Dinosaurs of the British Isles".

"I couldn't believe what I was looking at, I had to do a double take. I have seen a few smaller prints when out with friends, but nothing like this," said Marie Woods, who discovered the footprint accidentally while she was foraging for shellfish, according to local news outlet The Scarborough News.

Evidence of Jurassic Period

Therapods, a group of two-legged dinosaurs with three toes that includes the Tyrannosaurus rex, are thought to have left the footprint. Because of the size of the footprint, the dinosaur was likely a Megalosaurus, which stood 8 to 9 feet tall at the hip.

Dean Lomax, a palaeontologist at the University of Manchester and one of the study's authors, stated that the shape of the footprint and the manner the animal's claws penetrated the ground reveal information about the animal's activity. According to scientists, this indicates that the animal left the trace while sitting before standing.

Lomax said, “The most intriguing feature of our footprint is a long portion preserved at the back of the foot, which is an impression of what we call the metapodium."

“The presence of this might suggest our large meat eater was squatting down in the mud, before standing up and walking away. It’s fun to think this dinosaur might well have been strolling along a muddy coastal plain one lazy Sunday afternoon in the Jurassic.”

The three-toed footprint is one of the only six in the region, and the first one was discovered in 1934. According to Lomax, the earliest recognised dinosaur was dubbed Megalosaurus in 1824 when bones were found in the English county of Oxfordshire.

The footprint has now been preserved from landslides and erosion and will be shown in a nearby museum. On Thursday, the results were published in a peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society.