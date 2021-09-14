Giant Solar Farm In Shape Of A Lion To Power Britain's Whipsnade Zoo

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has announced on Monday that a massive solar farm will be constructed and spread across the area in the shape of a lion to help with the power supply to Britain's largest zoo, Whipsnade Zoo. Under a proposal to drastically decrease the carbon emissions of the zoo, the solar lion will cover an area of 0.8 hectares and generate one-third of the zoo's power. The shape of the solar farm will resemble the famous Whipsnade chalk lion of the zoo.

According to the ZSL, the solar lion farm will not be seen from the land, but it will be noticeable from the sky. Whipsnade Zoo is located 48 kilometres north of London in Bedfordshire, England. In a Xinhua report, a ZSL spokeswoman said that the solar farm will be built on the other side of the zoo, which will be just the opposite of the enormous white lion chalk figure. The gigantic lion chalk sculpture was built in the year 1933 and it covers a total area of 6,525 sq m.

She further continued that the construction of the solar lion farm is part of Whipsnade Zoo's goal to become carbon-neutral by the year 2035. Additional objectives of the Whipsnade Zoo in making the farm, involve lowering carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 from electricity and fossil fuel warming as well as collaborating with the zoo's supplier chain to decrease indirect carbon discharge.

More on the Solar farm in shape of lion

As per Xinhua, the zoo's chief operations officer Owen Craft said that as they are working in the worldwide conservation organisation, they very well know the terrible impact climate change is having on the world's animals. He further hopes that when this solar farm will be constructed, this will provide an idea to the people which will remind them that change is not only essential but also achievable for the benefit of the wildlife. He went on to say that the zoo authority is much more enthusiastic about the impact the solar farm can create on the environment.

According to Bedfordshire News, Owen also added that as the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow approaches, the zoo is urging the world leaders to prioritise environmental changes in international decision-making. He then continued that with inventions like the Solar Lion farm, individuals must devote their time, energy, and money towards decreasing the carbon emissions to as minimal as possible and as fast as possible. As per a BBC report, Whipsnade Zoo released several sheep onto the solar farm site last week as an idea to make an eco-friendly form of cleanup of the area.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image)