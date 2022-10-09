After nearly 53 years apart, a woman who was "stolen" from her family as a kid has been reunited with her biological family. Just at the age of four, a woman named Susan Gervaise was taken from her family in the United Kingdom. According to the Daily Mail report, after she was invited to visit a Disney theme park by a traveller-couple, Gervaise, now 57, was separated from her original family in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, in the year 1969. She was later raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand before settling in Australia.

When the couple agreed to take Susan to Disney World in Florida in 1969, they never returned her to the original family. As per the Lad Bible report, Susan claimed that when she was just four years old, her new "mum and dad" snatched her and took her to Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Scotland-based couple had asked Gervaise's biological mother if she could come along and agreed to return her to England. Instead, the travellers, who had been given a copy of Gervaise's birth certificate, brought her to Canada. She was brought up by the couple as their own child.

Susan Gervaise, who was born Susan Preece, stated that she had thought her original family had abandoned her.

Susan Gervaise talks about her childhood

Furthermore, when she was 16 years old, she discovered that she had been stolen, and at 57 years old, she finally reconnected with her birth family. Gervaise has now been reunited with four of her six biological siblings in West Yorkshire after finding them on Facebook and conducting further research.

Susan, who is currently a grandmother, talked about her childhood and said, “As a child, I lived with my six siblings in an old vicarage on a travellers' site. We weren’t travellers. My mum was on her own and we were all in and out of foster care,” Lad Bible reported.

"I was befriended by a couple on the site who were from Scotland, the woman, who I call my mum, had MS and they had two sons. I think they wanted a girl,” according to Susan. She further added, “They asked my mum if they could take me to Disney World and she gave them my birth certificate so I could be put on their passport. Instead, they took me to Canada, then Australia and later New Zealand. This was always their plan."

The couple informed Susan and others that they had adopted the girl after she had been placed for adoption. Susan even claimed that she had a wonderful life, despite the fact that she was unaware of what was happening at the time.

Meanwhile, her birth mother was actively looking for her back home, where her biological family worried, they would never see Susan again. She was reunited with her siblings in Pontefract, West Yorkshire after her husband posted an appeal on an Australian Facebook group. According to the Lad Bible report, Susan recently travelled with her husband to the UK to finally meet up with her family. They have further celebrated Susan's 57th birthday.

