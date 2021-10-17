Gordon Brown Criticizes UK PM For Failing To Share COVID Vaccine With Developing World

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has slammed current Prime Minister Boris Johnson for skipping a vital UN conference organised by US President Joe Biden to achieve vaccination dose pledges for developing countries. The former UK PM said that the "criminal" failure of wealthy countries like the United Kingdom to provide unused COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries is the "worst public policy failure" at an international level, reported Sky News.

According to the new data, 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, with up to 100 million of them set to be thrown once their use-by date passes, he said. Brown also added that due to over-ordering by rich countries, the stockpile of unused vaccine doses was rapidly growing, and it is expected to reach 1 billion by January, even after booster campaigns have offered third jabs to people whose immunity was weakening.

At the G7 summit in June, Boris Johnson's call for the entire world to be offered a vaccine by the end of 2022 has raised eyebrows, given the UK's plan to order many more doses than actually needed to protect its own population. He also opposed intellectual property waivers that could allow underdeveloped countries to begin producing their own vaccines. In the end, the summit fell short of Johnson's goals, promising only 1 billion vaccine doses by next year, a fraction of the 11 billion estimated by the World Health Organization to vaccinate 70% of the world's adult population, reported Sky News.

Brown asks world leaders to provide vaccines to needy countries

Brown stated that a WHO goal of covering at least 10% of the population of every country across the world by September has already been missed and that subsequent objectives of 40% by December and 70% by next year were likewise unlikely to be achieved. He blamed a "lack of coordination" among leaders for missing the targets and said that only national leaders of the G7 countries, as well as European Union chiefs, can break the impasse.

Brown said that using the vaccine to save hundreds of thousands of lives necessitates the cooperation of leaders. The leaders, not the IMF or the World Health Organization, have to decide whether or not to distribute the vaccines. They overordered the vaccine and now it's high time that they make them available to needy countries, Brown remarked.

Image: AP