Grant Shapps, A Steadfast Rishi Sunak Ally Is UK's New Defence Secretary, Who Is He?

Grant Shapps, a steadfast ally of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak within the Cabinet, was designated as the UK's defence secretary on Thursday as part of Sunak's initiation of a Cabinet reshuffle in anticipation of the upcoming general election next year.

This alteration was prompted by Ben Wallace's formal submission of his resignation earlier on the same day, which fulfilled a commitment he had made the previous month. Wallace had held the position of defence secretary for a span of four years, during which he supervised Britain's military actions in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Shapps, who provided unwavering support to Sunak's bid to attain leadership of the Conservative Party and subsequently become prime minister in 2022, has been a Cabinet member since 2019. He most recently occupied the role of secretary of state for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

In his resignation letter, Wallace utilised the opportunity to advocate for enhanced military funding, a primary concern he had long championed. He expressed, "I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable," conveying this sentiment to Sunak. "We both share the belief that now is the time to invest. Ever since I joined the army, I have dedicated myself to serving my country. That dedication, however, comes at a personal toll to me and my family."

Who is Grant Shapps?

Unlike Wallace, who had a military background, Shapps comes to the position with a diverse political history and an absence of military experience.

Shapps, transitioning from his previous role as Energy Secretary, has held a string of significant governmental positions over recent years, despite occasionally navigating a turbulent path within the Conservative Party.

With a schooling at a local grammar institution and a familial connection to the music scene – his brother and cousin having played with the likes of The Clash – Shapps' background sets him apart from his Conservative peers at the upper echelons of power. While his kin had a predilection for music, Shapps cultivated his passion for politics from an early age, even serving as the national president of the Jewish youth organization BBYO, reported UK's The Independent.

In his early twenties, he established a marketing and printing enterprise before entering the political arena by contesting his first parliamentary seat in 1997. By 2005, he had secured a victory over Labour's Melanie Johnson, becoming the Member of Parliament for Welwyn Hatfield in Hertfordshire. This success led to his appointment as the Tory Party's vice chairman that same year.

His ascent continued, taking on the mantle of Shadow Housing Minister in 2007, followed by his service as Minister of State for Housing and Local Government after the 2010 general election. This trajectory culminated in his appointment to the Privy Council in June of that year. In September 2012, he was named co-chairman of the Conservative Party and simultaneously held the role of Minister without Portfolio at the Cabinet Office.

Shapps' political acumen has earned him the moniker "spreadsheet assassin," owing to his knack for monitoring nascent Tory dissension, reported Politico. Throughout his career, he demonstrated an ability to forecast trends and avoid scandal, traits that have contributed to his longevity in the Conservative Party and his recent elevation to the coveted position of Defence Secretary.

Despite occasional setbacks, including controversy surrounding his use of an alias and accusations of editing his own Wikipedia entry, Shapps has managed to endure and thrive. He played pivotal roles in supporting Boris Johnson's leadership bid, contributing to the downfall of Theresa May, and holding an influential spot in Liz Truss' short-lived Cabinet.

Notably, Shapps has been at the forefront of various Cabinet roles, his most recent being Energy Secretary, where he championed energy diversification and security, aligning with Sunak's strategic agenda. His involvement in the UK's support for Ukraine, especially during his tenure as Transport Secretary, underscores his international engagement. Shapps participated in discussions on Ukrainian infrastructure recovery after the invasion, even welcoming a refugee family as part of the Homes for Ukraine initiative.

As he transitions to Defence Secretary, Shapps' profile remains an intriguing blend of political astuteness, diverse experiences, and a commitment to navigating the complexities of national security and international relations. His ascent through five Cabinet roles in just twelve months highlights his adaptability and growing influence on UK policy.