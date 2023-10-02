Grassroots Conservatives Mock UK PM Rishi Sunak, Predict Election Loss In Leaked Messages

On the eve of the Conservative Party conference, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was mocked as “uninspiring” by the grassroots conservatives, who predicted election defeat for him, according to the leaked chats. The messages from the WhatsApp group were leaked to Sky news and made up of members of the right-wing Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO). Sunak was made fun of by the Tory members as a leader who has a charisma of a “doorknob." The Tories predicted that his defeat in the polls would be followed by an internal “war” between the left and right wings.

'We need the party back': Tory member

The group conducted a conference this year which was attended by major figures in the Conservative party, of which Sunak is a part. It includes Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg but the messages were exchanged by the grassroots members. The latter believes that Sunak will face a major defeat in the upcoming election.

“It’s time to go to war, unfortunately, it’s with the liberals in our party. Needs to be done, we need the party back," a member said.

Some members pointed out that the “actual conservatives” were ignored by the leadership, adding that the Tory party will be “out of power for a lot longer than 4 years” and “may never get back in." The leaked messages also widely slammed the appointment of new Defence Secretary of the UK Grant Shapps as a “crony appointment”.

"We have a lot of members who belong to Reform and other parties who all hold different views on various politicians. Some love Rishi, and some don’t. Some want Boris back, some don’t," Claire Bullivant, co-founder and chief executive of the CDO, told Sky news elaborating on the texts. “It’s normal... it’s by the by. What we care about is democracy and bringing a voice back to the people," she added.

Tory party is set to meet in Manchester, and some of the members that will preside will include those who did in 2019 election, and will be there in the next general election in UK. Experts fear the biggest tax rises that will be imposed since the Second World War, according to the British broadcasters.