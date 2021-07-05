'Great Pleasure': Queen Elizabeth Honours NHS With Highest Civilian Gallantry Award

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth awarded the prestigious George Cross, the highest civilian gallantry award, to the UK National Health Service (NHS) on Monday as the health service’s staff, key workers and the medics celebrated its birthday on July 5. In recognition of NHS’ 73 years of dedicated service including its tough fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen thanked and appreciated the state-run National Health Service workers as she offered the country’s highest civilian honour equivalent to UK’s Victoria Cross for extraordinary military heroism.

“This award recognizes all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations,” the 95-year-old monarch wrote in a publicly released statement on July 5. “Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion, and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service. You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all,” her statement shared on the Royal family’s official Twitter handle further read.

"It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.”



Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/fgfmEpCvZ0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 5, 2021

PM Boris Johnson thanks NHS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile thanked the NHS healthcare staff members, and doctors who, he said, have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Johnson had joined nationwide applause arranged to pay tribute to NHS staff as he thanked the NHS for saving his life after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. He acknowledged the staff of St Thomas' Hospital St Thomas' Hospital where he was treated for the COVID-19 at Downing Street, saying that they "quite simply, saved my life.”

Furthermore, he wrote in a tweet, ”Thank you to the whole NHS family and all of our carers for all you have done and continue to do to keep us well and cared for. In these past few months, indeed the past 72 years, you have represented the very best of this country. Our gratitude to you will be eternal.” Later a World War Two (WWII) Spitfire plane did a flypast above hospitals, fundraisers centers, and volunteers' homes unfurling "Thank U NHS”. The British PM had stated that he intended to make the "Clap for our Carers" a tradition that looked forward to be held annually.