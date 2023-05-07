'Grim Reaper': An Eerie Guest Makes Cameo At King Charles III's Coronation | Watch

King Charles III's coronation turned into a royal nightmare for some users on the internet after they spotted an ominous presence roaming around the doors of Westminster Abbey, the venue of Saturday's event. In a video circulating on Twitter, one user pointed out what appeared to be a cloaked figure walking in front of the golden arches within the Cathedral.

What made the unidentified person even scarier was the long rod, black robe, and hood- everything that made users think of the Grim Reaper, a mythological creature that brings darkness and death. Sharing the clip on Twitter, one eagle-eyed user wrote: "Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?"

Uploaded on Saturday, the post has garnered 1.6 million views and over 700 comments. Reacting to it one user quipped: "He’s got a lot clients in one spot." Another user joked, "That’s probably Prince Andrew in disguise." A third user added, "Nice. How come he got an invite and I didn’t."

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

What unfolded at Westminster Abbey?

But even if the Grim Reaper was there, it failed to dull the extravagance of the royal mega-event. From elaborate processions to a spectacular flypast, the United Kingdom did all that it could to give its new monarch a grand welcome. At the royal church, time felt surreal, as about 2,200 guests witnessed King Charles taking an oath, holding the regalia and claiming the crown that he waited decades for.

The King also took the coronation oath, and vowed to "uphold the Protestant reformed religion established by law” and “preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England". Right beside him was Camilla, who became the Queen in her own version of the coronation ceremony.