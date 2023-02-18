Guard At UK Embassy In Berlin Convicted For Spying For Russia, Gets 13-year Jail Term

A former security guard at the British embassy in Germany, David Smith, has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for selling classified information to Russia. According to a report from Guardian, the betrayal occurred when Smith, motivated by his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and disdain for the United Kingdom, began collecting confidential documents in 2018. Smith sent two letters to senior officials at the Russian embassy in 2020, one of which exposed the identity of a diplomat who had worked in Russia, referred to as "X," along with the details of colleagues.

An investigation was reportedly launched after Smith's second letter to a military attache at the Russian embassy in November 2020 was traced back to him. In August 2021, an undercover sting operation involving a fake Russian defector and intelligence officer led to Smith's arrest. During the investigation, police discovered a cache of sensitive and secret documents, including correspondence from ministers to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Smith's actions are viewed as a grave breach of trust and a serious threat to British national security.

Image: AP

Embassy personnel felt betrayed by Smith's actions

Smith, 58-year-old, has admitted guilt to eight counts under the Official Secrets Act, according to the Guardian report. The charges relate to actions deemed prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state. According to court proceedings cited in the report, Smith's actions had the potential for catastrophic consequences for all British officials stationed in Berlin. The resulting security updates are estimated to cost taxpayers a hefty £820,000.

Embassy personnel have expressed anger, feelings of betrayal, and concern over the implications of their personal details being shared with a hostile foreign actor. Additionally, Smith's spying activities could have adversely affected Britain's international trade negotiations. The incident took place during a period when the country was actively calling out Russia's activities, such as troop deployments near the Ukrainian border.

Smith was paid for his treachery, said the judge

Following the dismissal of his claims, including the assertion that he only sought to embarrass the embassy, Judge Wall sentenced former RAF serviceman Smith to 13 years and two months in prison. In a televised hearing at the Old Bailey, the senior judge highlighted Smith's "subversive activities" dating back to 2018, during which he had made copies of a substantial amount of material. The judge emphasized that Smith was aware that copying the documents was illegal and that they could harm British interests or pose a threat to embassy staff if they fell into the wrong hands.

In particular, annotated photographs of embassy staff that Smith had sent to the Russian embassy put his colleagues at "maximum risk," the judge noted. Smith also apparently maintained regular contact with an individual at the Russian embassy, who served as a conduit for illegally obtained material. The judge further highlighted that Smith's conduct was not a "one-off" occurrence in 2020 and that he had been paid by Russia for his "treachery."