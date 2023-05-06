It's here. The one important promise that King Charles prepared his entire life to make. Britain's new monarch took the coronation oath on Saturday before his crowning moment, vowing to fulfill his duties and fill the shoes of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Placing his hand on the Bible, he said: "I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law."

As the choir began singing in unison, the King promised to uphold “the Protestant reformed religion established by law” and “preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England." He then knelt before the altar at Westminster Abbey, reciting a heartfelt prayer.

His Majesty swears to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.



King Charles offers a prayer

"God of compassion and mercy, whose Son was sent not to be served but to serve, give grace that I may find in thy service perfect freedom, and in that freedom knowledge of thy truth. Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen," he said as the guests witnessed the historic moment.

While King Charles' coronation ceremony draws inspiration from the one held for his mother in 1953, his oath was remarkably different. One thing that stood out about it was how he vowed to "foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely," a sign that the monarchy is moving with the times and transforming into a truly inclusive institution.