Harry & Meghan Eying For An Apology From Royal Family Amid Docuseries Backlash: Reports

The Netflix docuseries “Harry and Meghan” which follows the life of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex has widened the rift between the Royal couple and the British Royal Family. In the three-volume docu-series, the couple reiterated the struggles the Sussexes faced during their time in the UK royal family. Amidst all the chaos, on Sunday a source close to the royal family told The Sunday Times that the couple is eying for an apology from the royal family.

While Buckingham palace is yet to make a response to the explosive comments made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple wish to seek “their own apology”. The royal couple is also hoping for a sit down with the Royal Family before the May 6 coronation of King Charles III. The reports of the intention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emerged after a Royal Family aide Lady Susan Hussey met the black charity founder Ngozi Fulani and publicly apologised for her racist behaviour against Ngozi in one of the royal dinners. The unnamed source told The Sunday Times, “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they'd like to have a meeting”.

While the couple misses the royal Christmas party, the royal family plans to invite them to the King’s coronation

In the Netflix docuseries, the Duke and the Dutchess of Sussex talked about how they faced racism and were constantly pestered by both the British media and the Royal Family. While Prince Harry accused his brother of “screaming and shouting”, the couple also claimed that they were bullied by the British media as well. In light of all this, the British news agency Mirror UK reported that the couple was “not invited” to the royal Christmas party. The Sunday assertion by the unnamed royal source came after it was reported that the British Royal family is planning to invite the couple for the Coronation of King Charles III.

On Friday, a source close to the Royal Family told Telegraph UK that “All members of the family will be welcome” at the coronation which is all set to be organised on May 6, 2023. The insider, while speaking to The Sunday Times, commented on the recent reports and claimed that the "Sussexes feel that the Royal Family displays double standards" by publicly apologising to Fulani and not to them. While the recent docu-series has the potential to make the dynamics between the couple and the royal family even more complicated, the series has also managed to anger several people in Britain. In the midst of all the ruckus, the royal family and the people of the UK will now be eying on Prince Harry’s tell-all book 'Spare' which is all set to go on shelves in January next year.