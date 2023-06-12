Harry & Meghan Not Even Invited To King Charles' Big Birthday Parade?

Why you’re reading this: King Charles III is set to have his first birthday parade as Britain's monarch this week. The celebration would likely be without his estranged son Prince Harry, who is allegedly not among the invitees.

3 things you need to know

The UK will witness the royal birthday parade on June 17

The procession, also known as the Trooping of the Colour, has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years

As per British media, Prince Harry is not invited

Will the red-headed prince attend the parade?

A source familar with the matter told The Daily Mail that no invite has been rolled out for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. "I'm afraid it's a reflection of the state of relations at the moment," the anonymous source said. While there is no official confirmation on the attendance of the Sussexes, it won't come as a surprise if they do not show up.

Why is the Duke's attendance important?

The birthday parade is held on an annual basis, but it is the first of its kind for King Charles since he took over the throne last September and was officially coronated this May. If not invited, it would be the first time in Prince Harry's life that he has been snubbed from royal celebrations.

Did the Sussexes attend the parade last year?

Last year's Trooping the Colour amalgamated with Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee weekend. This was enough to make the pair book flight tickets from California and reach the UK to witness the historic occasion. Joining other members of the royal family, they watched the ceremony and the Horse Guards Parade.

A group marches past Buckingham Palace during the 2022 birthday parade. (Image: AP)

So, what changed?

A lot has transpired since last June, most notably the Queen passing away and being succeeded by King Charles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved themselves in explosive interviews, a revelatory docu-series , and a tell-all memoir ghostwritten by the prince. All of this has deepened the rift between the duo and the royal family, so much to the point that Markle did not show up at the grand coronation of her father-in-law at Westminster Abbey on May 6.