Harry And Meghan's Car Chase: A Road That Takes Us Back To Princess Diana's Last Ride

Roads, car chases, and paparazzi. Three words that sum up a tragic car accident of a royal loved by many- Princess Diana. But after what transpired on Tuesday on the streets of Manhattan, the words can now be used to describe a "catastrophic" incident involving the Sussexes.

On the night of Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left a charity gala where the latter received an award in New York City, only to be a part of a “near catastrophic” car chase at the hands of “highly aggressive paparazzi" driving six blacked out vehicles if their spokesperson is to be believed.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," read the statement.

The royals, estranged from the rest of their family back in the United Kingdom, were not hurt in the incident. But the night reminded many of the ill-fated, final ride that Princess Diana took in Paris in 1997. More than two decades ago, the Princess, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur Henri Paul died in a car crash that rocked a tunnel in the French capital. The tragedy was blamed on the paparazzi.

Prince Harry recalls Princess Diana's demise

Prince Harry was 12 when he lost his mother, a trauma that has seeped its way into his interviews, docuseries, and memoir. “The clicking of cameras and the flashing of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my mum and my experience as a kid," he told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 interview.

In his memoir titled 'Spare', he revealed that he had headed back to the infamous tunnel to relive his mother's final moments. “Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night. Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel’s entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy’s Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it," he penned.

In a bizarre turn of events, Prince Harry has now experienced a car chase of his own. But even though Tuesday's incident luckily did not yield another royal tragedy, it is a haunting reminiscence of Princess Diana's fatal crash, but more so, a nightmare that royal fans do not want to witness again.