Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning queen in British history, died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral. Charles, her eldest son, succeeded her after she died peacefully at her Scottish estate. Queen Elizabeth II's demise also means that, if the royal family follows tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children would inherit the titles of Prince and Princess.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, is now a prince. While Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, his younger sister, also has the right to the title of princess. However, the Duchess of Sussex had once stated that Archie was denied the title of Prince due to his race.

Meghan revealed to US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey last year that she was shocked to learn that Archie would not have police protection because he did not have a title, and that the decision was made because of his mixed race. In an interview, the Sussexes stated that they expected Archie to be given the title of prince after Charles ascended to the throne, but that they were told that protocols would be changed - in line with Charles's desire for a slimmed-down monarchy - so that the child would be barred from becoming an HRH and prince.

The offspring & grandchildren of a Royal have automatic right to the titles

The offspring and grandchildren of a royal have the automatic right to the titles HRH and prince or princess, according to regulations set by King George V in 1917. However, Archie was the great-grandchild of a sovereign, not a grandchild, at the time he was born. However, the King would need to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie's right to be a prince and Lili's right to be a princess in order to stop them from becoming a prince or princess.

"If it meant he was going to be safe, then of course," Meghan had said in response to the Winfrey question about whether being a prince was important to her.

This was said in light of the fact that members of the royal family's extended families do not automatically have the right to police security. According to George V's proclamation, only Prince George, who is the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, was originally entitled to be a prince as a great-grandson of the king down the direct line of succession to the throne.

Image: AP