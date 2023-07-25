When British royalty moved next to Frank McGinity's house in the opulent neighbourhood of Montecito, California, it was only cordial to welcome them with a gift that detailed the rich history of the area. The 88-year-old US Navy veteran penned the experience of having Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as his neighbours in his memoir.

Titled 'Get Off Your Street', the book divulges how McGinity visited the royal couple's house in 2020 with a welcome gift, only to be turned down harshly. “I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” he said, according to The Montecito Journal.

“Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested,” he added. The veteran also revealed that a security guard of the Sussexes turned him away and argued that the couple was disinterested when all he was trying to be was "neighbourly."

He also expressed confusion over why the Duke and Duchess left Buckingham Palace to live in the California neighbourhood, where "elephants come to die.” “We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older," he said.

Are the Sussexes moving out of Montecito?

McGinity said that he lives a “tiara’s toss or two” away from the pair, who purchased the $14.7 million property in 2020, according to TMZ. At the time, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Independent that they have moved in comfortably and hope that their privacy will be respected by "neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

However, the estate might not be their final royal abode. According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Express, Prince Harry and Meghan have been “secretly” hunting for houses in Malibu in order to live closer to Los Angeles. “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” the anonymous source noted.