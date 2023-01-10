Harry Believes His Return To UK 'impossible', Says 3rd Party Making Things 'unsurvivable'

The Duke of Sussex and the youngest son of King Charles III, Prince Harry believes that his return to the United Kingdom is impossible after the much-publicized family rift. Harry has been very open about the struggles he and his wife Meghan Markle faced, during their time in the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex is on a press tour as he gears up for the release of his highly awaited memoir titled, “Spare”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stepped down from royal duties in 2021 and since then the couple has taken a strong stance against the royal family and the UK Media.

In his latest TV interview on the show “Good Morning America (GMA)”, the Prince made several explosive revelations. When asked about his intention to return, the Prince exclaimed, “I do not think it is going to be possible. Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible”. While it is still not clear who is the “third party”, Prince Harry was alluding to, he then went onto state that it is the “third party” who are making things “unsurvivable”. The Duke of Sussex made it clear that reconciliation is only possible once the "truth is out". He said, “We can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

Harry on the reaction of the late queen

In ABC’s GMA interview, the Duke opened up about how his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II reacted to the news that the royal couple has decided to relieve themselves from royal duties. The young prince insisted that his grandmother, the former British Monarch, was not angry over the decisions. “She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I don’t know whether she was in a position to change it,” he said. The Prince then went on to add, “She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad it had got to that point.”

Currently, Prince Harry is on a press tour to promote his tell-all book “Spare”. In the barrage of interviews, the Prince has revealed the innermost secrets of the royal family and about his life. From stating that his mother Princess Diana would be "heart broken" to accusing the Queen consort of forging connections, he has said it all. Hence, the UK Royal family telenovela is far from over.