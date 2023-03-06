Harry, Meghan Get Invitation To King Charles Coronation, But Will The Sussexes Show Up?

While many thought that Prince Harry's salvos against the royal family were enough for a guestlist snub at the upcoming coronation of King Charles, the British monarchy appears to have taken the high road. According to the spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the pair has received an invitation via email to the King's coronation ceremony, which is scheduled for May 6 this year.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the Prince had "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

It is doubtful whether the couple will attend the event, given the rift with the royals that has only widened through scathing attacks made by the Prince in explosive interviews, a documentary, and a 416-page memoir. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan will also be celebrating their son Archie's fourth birthday on the day of the coronation.

King Charles evicts Prince Harry, Meghan from UK home

This comes just days after news broke out that the Sussexes were given an eviction notice by King Charles for their UK home, the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. According to The Daily Mail, the notice was sent out on January 11, the day Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir titled 'Spare'.

Nonetheless, the residence will be available for the pair if they decide to attend the coronation in England. But until then, Prince Harry's pregnant cousin, Princess Eugenie, continues to use the property when she is in the UK. The Princess has also offered massive help in packing the items left behind by Prince Harry and his wife, according to sources.