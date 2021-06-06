Harry, Meghan Markle Demoted Below Princes Edward & Andrew On Royals Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the official Royal Family website since they left their senior roles and moved to the US. Following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are listed below Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, as well as Princess Royal and the Duke of York on the official site. Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan ranked just beneath Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s updated biography read, “As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home”. Meghan’s bio read, “The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organizations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare”.

Things had turned sour between the family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey where they opened up on their decisions to step down from their Royal duties. The couple had shed some light on the working of the Royal Firm and leveled a series of allegations including hinting towards racism in the family, which caused a massive uproar. The Duke has even revealed that his son Archie was the “biggest reason” to step down as senior working royals as he did not want Archie to possibly feel the same emotions as the ones he had during his royal life.

Updated Royal family website

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that in previous weeks the page was down while under construction. Now live once again, the Prince of Wales’ growing role as an active heir preparing to ascend to the throne is reflected in his own promotion to the top of the ‘Royal Family’. The Queen, on the other hand, has been removed and is instead featured higher on the page. Princess Royal has moved up five places to sit below the Duchess of Cambridge on the website page. Further, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were added to the bottom, just beneath the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

(Image: AP)

