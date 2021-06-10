Harry, Meghan Markle Deny Report Stating They Didn’t Ask Queen To Name Daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied a report in the British media that they did not ask Queen Elizabeth II about naming their daughter Lilibet, after the monarch’s childhood nickname. A BBC report, which cited an unnamed Buckingham Palace source, stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never checked whether they could use the moniker before naming their second child. However, while speaking to CNN, a spokesperson for the Duke and Sussex swiftly shot down that source and said the Queen was the first person Prince Harry reached out to.

The spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Prince Harry spoke with the Queen before the announcement and he shared his hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour.

The spokesperson also said that the Queen was supportive of the decision. “Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the names,” the spokesperson added.

Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth's nickname within the royal family. It stems from her childhood when the then-princess was unable to pronounce her own name properly. Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was named after the 95-year-old monarch and Princess Diana. Her birth was announced on Sunday, with the couple saying they had been "blessed" by their daughter's arrival.

Queen ‘delighted’ over birth of Lilibet

Lilibet is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and younger sister to Archie, who is now two years old. The baby girl is eighth in line for the British throne, behind her brother Archie, her father, her grandfather Prince Charles, her uncle Prince William, and her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. After her birth, Buckingham Palace said the Queen and other senior royals had been informed and were "delighted with the news".

Issuing a statement after the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, a palace spokesperson said, "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

