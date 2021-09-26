Harry, Meghan Visit UN Headquarters In NYC, Refrain From Attending UNGA Meet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Saturday, visited the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York City as journalists and locals rushed to capture a glimpse of the British Royals. According to Associated Press, the couple held a detailed meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who lauded them for promoting vaccine equity, mental health, action against climate change, amongst others. “It was a lovely meeting,” Meghan said as the couple left the headquarters.

During their first-ever visit to NYC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the 9/11 memorial and The One World Trade Centre, which was created after the 2001 terror strike. Later in the day, they also attended the Global Citizen Live Concert, taking the opportunity to call for global immunisation against COVID. Notably, the couple refrained from participating or giving a speech in the ongoing 76th UNGA meet.

Both Meghan and Harry have been actively involved with UN agencies in the past. For years, Meghan has been a staunch advocate for female political participation and leadership. While her husband, Harry, has, in the past, paid a visit to UNICEF’s Emergency Operation Centre.

Royal couple mark 9/11 anniversary

On September 11, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked 20 years of the gruesome terror attack on New York’s Twin Towers and killed approximately 3,000 people. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Al-Qaeda-led attacks, the royal couple listed names of all the victims on the home page of their Archwell Foundation’s website titled “In Memoriam September 11, 2001,” Harry and Meghan listed the names of all 2,977 people who were killed.

Notably, the duke and duchess of Sussex especially turned the webpage in charcoal grey to mark the sombre occasion. In 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes — two crashed in the World Trade Centres, one hit the Pentagon building while the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. Although the attack took place on American soil, it claimed the lives of people from over 90 countries. It also injured more than 6,000 people.

