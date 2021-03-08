Harry-Meghan's Interview: From Suicidal Thoughts To Secret Wedding; Check Key Revelations

In the wildly-anticipated bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey, their two-hour-long conversation that aired on CBS on Sunday night had several surprising moments. From Meghan revealing that there were conversations about their son Archie’s skin colour to Harry saying that his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William are ‘trapped’ by the conventions of UK monarchy, the damming allegations/revelations by the couple are reportedly expected to push their relationship with the royal family to a new low. Here are the key never-heard-before remarks by Prince Harry and Meghan about the family they were a part of nearly over a year ago.

Harry and Meghan reveal their second child’s gender

In the tell-all interview, Duke and Duchess of Sussex who gave up their ‘HRH titles’ and stepped down from the working members of the royal family in January 2020, disclosed that they are having a girl. When Winfrey asked if it would be a boy or a girl, Prince Harry said “It’s a girl” and said that he felt “amazing” on seeing the ultrasound for the first time of the baby due “in the summer”. The couple's first child, Archie was born in May 2019.

Harry said, "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

Read - Prince Charles And William Are 'trapped' In The Royal Family, Reveals Prince Harry

Meghan revealed she had suicidal thoughts

Meghan has revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health shortly after becoming a part of the royal institution. The 39-year-old said in the exclusive sit-down interview aired by CBS that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while she was pregnant with son Archie. She also claimed that the senior Palace official denied her from getting treatment for her depression because it would “look bad”. She also described being particularly distressed during the time she was attending a concert with Harry at the Royal Albert Hall.

“We had to go to this event after I told Harry I didn't want to be alive any more. In the pictures, I see how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine," she said. "We are smiling, doing our job. In the Royal Box, when the lights went off, I was just weeping.”

"I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn't say that I would do it," she told Winfrey. "I just didn't want to be alive any more."

Read - Memorable Quotes From Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview

Harry and Meghan had a secret wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan also revealed that they got married “in our [their] back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury” three days before the fairytale wedding that was telecasted live across the globe. She said that their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, was a "spectacle for the world".

"Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said Meghan. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us."

Read - Royal Family To Appear In Front Of Cameras Hours Before Meghan, Harry's Interview

Kate made Meghan ‘cry’

Dismissing the reports about Meghan making Kate, wife of Prince William cry, Duchess of Sussex said in the interview that ‘reverse was true’ while they were planning her wedding with Prince Harry. Meghan said that Kate Middleton made her cry while they were discussing the bridesmaid outfit that the latter’s daughter, Princess Charlotte would wear. The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should wear tights because it was the protocol of the royal family but reportedly, Meghan did not want them to.

“Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” said Meghan. “What actually happened? The reverse” before adding, “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate]...I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

Read - Harry, Meghan To Delve Into Tough Royal Split With Oprah

Conversations about Archie’s skin colour

In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation that would further send shockwaves through the family as push the relations of the couple to a new low, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. She said that Harry told her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”.

Read - Meghan Markle And Harry's Interview Might Mark A 'turning Point'

Prince Charles and William are ‘trapped’

Opening up for the first time after moving to the United States with wife Meghan and son Archie, Prince Harry on Sunday said that he felt “really let down” by his father, Prince Charles after quitting Britain over harsh treatment by the British press and the lack of support from the entire Royal Family. Prince Charles and Diana’s second son further added that his father who is also the heir to the throne, and elder brother, Prince William were “trapped” by the conventions of the British monarchy. However, Harry pledged that he would “always love” his father.

Harry said, “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

Read - Tom Felton Shares Throwback Thursday Picture From Sets Of 'Harry Potter' With Emma Watson