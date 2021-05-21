Harry Reveals Prince Charles Said He Would Suffer Like Him, Says 'doesn't Make Sense'

Prince Harry, who left the royal family in the UK and shifted to the United States with his wife Meghan and son Archie, has once again emphasised how his family neglected the struggles of the couple. However, in the new documentary series set for release on Friday, the Duke of Sussex pledges that he will “never be bullied into silence.” The series comes out just a day after an independent inquiry found that BBC journalist used false bank statements to lead to the 1995 bombshell interview of Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and William.

Prince Harry gave another insight to his tumultuous relationship with the rest of the family including father Prince Charles, after earlier this year his remarks in an interview with Oprah Winfrey stirred a global response. Concerning about his wife’s depression after Archie’s birth, Prince Harry said in the Apple+ series entitled "The Me You Can't See", “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.” Previously, Meghan and Harry have already detailed the mental struggles and the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in 2019.

The documentary series which will air on May 21 has been co-produced by Harry and Oprah Winfrey. The grandson of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II said that he felt ashamed seeking help from his family because he knew “that I'm not going to get from my family what I need." While similar remarks were made in the couple’s interview that aired earlier this year, the new docuseries is focused on combatting stigma surrounding mental health issues, doesn’t drop previously unknown bombshells. Prince Harry said that his father used to tell both him and Prince William that “it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you.”

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," the 36-year-old also known as the Duke of Sussex says.”That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," Harry says.

"In fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” he added.

Prince Charles And William Are 'trapped' In The Royal Family

Earlier, opening up for the first time after moving to the United States with wife Meghan and son Archie, Prince Harry on Sunday said that he felt “really let down” by his father, Prince Charles after quitting Britain over harsh treatment by the British press and the lack of support from the entire Royal Family. CBS News refused to delay the couple’s two-hour interview (as it was urged by Royal commentators due to Prince Philip's health) with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey when she asked Prince Harry about his and Meghan’s relationship with Prince Charles after moving to America.

In an emotional reply, Harry said, "There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like." Prince Charles and Diana’s second son further added that his father who is also the heir to the throne, and elder brother, Prince William were “trapped” by the conventions of the British monarchy. However, Harry pledged that he would “always love” his father.

Harry said, “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

IMAGE: AP

