Herd Immunity 'mythical' Goal During COVID Delta Variant Spread: Oxford Vaccine Head

Herd immunity during the surge of Delta variant of the novel Coronavirus is "not a possibility." The virus "still infects" vaccinated individuals, said researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group. In an All-Party Parliamentary Committee (APPC) meeting on August 11, Wednesday, Sir Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group warned against the implementation of the "mythical" herd immunity concept in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Herd immunity is when ample people become resistant to a disease. It may be achieved through vaccination or previous exposure when it can no longer significantly spread among the rest of the population. Comparing the concept with measles, Sir Pollard explained, if the virus was anything similar to measles it would not have been transmitted in the population with 95% vaccination. But, very clearly, the coronavirus delta variant "still infects people" who have been vaccinated. This does mean that the unvaccinated, at some point, "will meet the virus,” he added.

Existing vaccines might just slow the transmission process, not annul it

Talking about the benefits of the vaccine, Sir Pollard said, the jabs only slow down the transmission process by developing antibodies. It doesn't ensure mitigation of the virus transmission from one subject to another, since people displayed a shorter infection period after being inoculated. Sir Andrew's comments were reiterated by experts present at the All-Party Parliamentary Committee (APPC).

Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, Paul Hunter said that herd immunity is "unachievable." Additionally, Dr. Devi Sridhar, a global public health professor at Edinburgh University also said that the practice of herd immunity would not make the Coronavirus "disappear." According to a recent study by Public Health England, the delta variant of the virus is not suppressed as much expected. The existing vaccines slow down the transmission process but do not eliminate the chance of viral replication, the study proved.

UK reports highest daily Covid-related deaths since March

Sir Andrew's comments came at the heels of skyrocketing delta variant cases in the UK. The country reported its highest daily caseload since March. There were 23,510 new cases and 146 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The figures shot up compared to the 25,161 infections and 37 fatalities reported on Monday. The number of deaths is the highest since 175 were reported on 12 March.

