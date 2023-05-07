Here Is How Prince Louis Yawned His Way Into Hearts Of Millions During King's Coronation

Despite the presence of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, 5-year-old Prince Louis stole the attention at the historic coronation of King Charles III. On Saturday, Britons witnessed the coronation of a new monarch for the first time in 70 years. While the coronation of the new British monarch was not as expensive as the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth II was, it was filled with its own quirks and drama. From the reunion between Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry to the eerie presence of Duke of York Prince Andrew, the royal family drama marred the glorious coronation. However, in the midst of all this, the youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales became the centre of attention at the major event.

The young prince started yawning way before the 2-hour long coronation service began. Louis stole the limelight as he yawned even during the coronation ceremony. According to The Guardian, Louis did not sit with the family throughout the coronation service. The Kensington Royals felt that it was important to give the tiny toddlers a break from the event which will be instilled in the history books. However, the youngest offspring of the Kensington royals stole the show even in the limited time. When his grandfather King Charles III started getting out of Westminster Abbey with an Imperial State Crown on his head, Louis belted the British national anthem “God Save the King” along with her sister Princess Charlotte.

Without the planes, Louis still had a balcony moment

In the Saturday event, the adverse weather conditions affected the flypast ceremony. Due to the intense rain, the Red Arrows conducted the ceremony with a few helicopters instead of the planned 60 planes. While the lack of noise prevented Louis to recreate his viral moment which he did standing next to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, it did not stop the young prince to have a new balcony moment. During the flypast ceremony, the 5-year-old managed to express his impatience while waiting for the flypast ceremony to begin. His unusual waving style also grabbed eyeballs online. Overall, the Prince was lost in his own world and gave us some quirky moments during the intense ceremony.