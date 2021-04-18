Here's How Duchess Camilla Paid Special Tribute To Prince Philip At The Funeral

Prince Philip, who emerged as the longest-serving consort of the British crown, was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel on April 17. Joining the rest of the 29 royal family members in customary Black mourning dress was Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who was seen donning a black long line coat with a black dress, tights, high heel shoes and carried one of her favourite Moynat handbags. However, in tribute to her late father-in-law, the royal opted to wear a special Bugle brooch.

This morning, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall viewed flowers and tributes to Prince Philip left in the grounds of Marlborough House in central London.



The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ElPs3l5Cpr — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 15, 2021

Special brooch

By the virtue of her marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla holds the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the infantry regiment of the British Army-‘the Rifles’. However, she was handed down the honorary position from Prince Philip only in June 2020. Therefore, wearing the special brooch at the funeral was deemed to be a nod to her father-in-law's former position and his memory.

As reported by the Hello Magazine, the silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every rifleman in today’s age. The Bugle Horn was initially adopted by the British Army’s Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments in the 1800s as an instrument to pass on the orders on the battlefield.

At Marlborough House Gardens today, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall viewed a selection of flowers that have been left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/XXBwZcyxJd — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a royal insider has revealed that Elizabeth II paid a secret tribute to her husband with hidden objects in her bag. Speaking to Daily Mail, royal sources said that throughout the funeral, the monarch kept one of Philip’s white handkerchief in her bag. Additionally, she also kept his statement accessory, which was designed by his Savile Row tailors in Kent and Haste. It is worth noting that the heartbroken queen, who was seen in her unshakable dignified stance, throughout the ceremony was also carrying a vintage photograph. The picture which featured the royal couple, was from their time living in Malta between 1949 and 1951.

Apart from the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge also honoured the Queen and her husband. Kate was pictured donning her choice of necklace, which she borrowed from the Queen. She had previously worn the statement piece to an official dinner in 2017 to celebrate the royal couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

Image: ClarenceHouse/Twitter