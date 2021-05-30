'Couldn’t Believe My Eyes': Man Shocked To Find Rare Lobsters Being Sold For Dinner

In what can be called a witty rescue, a British man identified and saved two ‘incredibly rare’ orange Canadian lobsters at a fishmonger in Leicester county, UK. The 47-year-old caterer Joseph Lee was shopping at Makro Wholesale, also called cash and carries, when he stalled by fishmongers and was shocked to spot ‘one in 30 million rare’ orange Canadian lobsters being sold on a fish counter to cook for dinner. Instantly, the UK caterer alerted the management at the shop about the rare species and asked them to send off the incredible crustaceans to a conservation center than sell it. Leicestershire Live reports that these mesmeric orange Canadian lobsters have beautiful orange coloured shells with a distinct bluish hue for camouflage in the wild.

The lobsters are, in fact, the world’s rarest and so elusive most fishermen never see them, stated UK’s Wales online. They were both on sale for £25.50 at the Makro store and were swimming around the tank at the time Joseph noticed them and recognized their worth as he was shopping for ingredients and food supplies at the city’s Meridian Business Park. The UK man said that he had gone for his “usual shopping” for the catering business and then he spotted two orange lobsters from a distance. Initially, Joseph comprehended the rare creatures to be toys as he told the UK broadcaster that it was the "only time” when he had gotten to see them, adding that he had never seen them cooked.

Saved and sent to National Sea Life Centre

The bright orange lobsters were saved from the pot after Joseph took a closer look and noticed that they were alive. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” the man said, shocked and alarmed in his statement to the UK’s newspaper. He added that he had been frequenting the Makro’s for over ten years and hadn’t ever noticed anything like it before. He was told that they were really, really rare lobsters by the shopkeeper. He said that the discovery was like struck by lightning thrice and surviving each time. Two rarest lobster in a tank were unimaginable, he said.

Both lobsters have been handed to Birmingham Sea Life Centre. The fish counter team and the creature care professionals at Sea Life arranged a forever home for the lobsters. The two marine creatures underwent a thorough health check-up and are under a three-week quarantine. They will be permanently moved to Birmingham aquarium’s bay of ray exhibit.