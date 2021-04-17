Here's Queen's Reason Behind Keeping Her Husband, Prince Philip's Coffin In Private Chapel

Prince Philip, officially known as Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was removed from the private chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral processions on April 17. Since his death on April 9, Prince Philip has been reportedly lying-in-rest at a private chapel on the grounds that was designed by him following a fire at the castle in 1992. The Duke had overseen the entire restoration project and found a room that he turned to be a private chapel for the Queen.

ITV has reported that it is the same place where Philip’s coffin has been placed since his demise and the room next to it is where Queen Elizabeth II’s private apartment is and hence, they’ve been close to each other. The details of the renovation were shared by Prince Philip in a clip that was also posted by ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship. the coffin of Queen’s husband for over 73 years was moved from the private chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Queen at Prince Philip’s funeral procession

Prince Philip, officially known as Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession began with Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle. The UK monarch was accompanied by a lady-in-waiting who wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley to reach St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years. The entire service was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Royal family and was carried out while following all COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing.

Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace has said that only 30 members of the UK royal family will be attending the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony.

Image credits: @royalfamily/Twitter

