Here's What Meghan Markle Texted Oprah Winfrey While The Interview Was Airing

In the latest revelation regarding Meghan and Prince Harry’s jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday morning, the text message the Duchess of Sussex sent to the American presenter has been disclosed. Through the message that Meghan sent to Winfrey, it appeared that the 39-year-old patiently waited for the reviews of her two-hour-long sit-down talk about the challenges of living within the UK royal family, as it aired. During her follow-up segment on CBS, Winfrey revealed that Meghan texted her while the interview was being viewed by the public saying ‘How’s it going?’.

In the televised interview, Winfrey said, "Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones," Oprah explained. "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast." READ | Reaction in Kenya to Harry and Meghan interview

It has now been a couple of days since the interview aired for the first time on CBS, and the remarks made by both Meghan and Prince Harry continue to reverberate across the globe. From claims of ‘racism’ in the British royal family to Meghan revealing that she had suicidal thoughts, there were many instances in the extraordinary talk of the trio that is still attracting reactions. People from celebrities to colleagues of former Suits actor, politicians to netizens, everyone has weighed in on what the royals said about the “The Firm” they were part of until January 2020.

Palace calls allegations of racism ‘concerning’

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday broke its silence on the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now completely out of the royal family. In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. She said that Harry told her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”. However, in a statement, the palace called the remarks ‘concerning’.