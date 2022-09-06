Here's What Rishi Sunak Said After Losing UK PM Race To Liz Truss; 'One Family...'

As the Conservative Party named Liz Truss as the UK's new Prime Minister, her opponent and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak expressed gratitude to leaders for their support. Taking to the microblogging site, he called all 'Conservatives' as one family and appealed to everyone to unite behind the new Premiere. The remarks from the Indian-origin leader came as the country has been facing the worst ever inflation, with energy prices reaching an unprecedented level.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," he said in a Twitter post on Monday after losing the battle against Truss. The current foreign secretary received 81,326 votes, compared with the Treasury chief's 60,399.

Earlier on Saturday, some senior Tories warned Truss that she needs to take extra care as she would be dealing with a 'deeply divided' Tory party. This warning comes as Truss has to welcome senior figures from across the party – including critics of outgoing PM Boris Johnson - into her Cabinet. In a recent piece authored by Johnson in a UK-based publication, he urged Tories to put an end to in-fighting and unite behind their new leader. He said they must back his successor "wholeheartedly" to stand a chance of winning the next election.

Sunak had claimed Truss would plunge the UK into an "inflation crisis

Earlier during the election campaign, Sunak, on multiple occasions, contested the promises of his opponent and claimed she could not handle the economy and would plunge the country into an "inflation crisis". Alleging that Truss would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels,” Sunak's advocacy group had said that "she has no concrete plan to run the economy" and added she would not be able to provide a respite to households in the upcoming winter. Notably, the country is also facing an energy crisis and the energy regulators announced to increase in the bills from £1,971 to about £3,600. It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Sunak, then UK Chancellor, initiated trouble for Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson.

Image: AP