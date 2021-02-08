Here's Why A British Man Asked To Demolish His 700 Million Luxurious Chateau In France

A British developer has been asked to tear down his luxurious Chateau in France. Patrick Diter had spent nearly $70 million on his custom-built mansion in the southeastern region of Provence. However, it was later found that it was illegal following which a French court has given him the time of 18 months to demolish his ornate castle.

'could be fined $600 every day'

A case on Diter and his illegal property was initially filed in 2015, however, four years later his mansion was certified as illegal by a French court. The millionaire then challenged the verdict in highest French appellate court which upheld the previous decision. In the aftermath, Diter has been given time till 2022 to erase it, failing which, he would be entitled to a fine of $600 (INR 43,756) per day or $220,000 (INR 1,60,44,050) per year.

The mansion which sprawls over 32,000-square-foot was custom designed by Diter who spared no expense. According to NY Post, the house comes with two helipads, a saltwater swimming pool, a medieval cloister, a bell tower and a greenhouse, plus 17 acres of gardens, vineyards, olive groves and lily ponds. It has been used as a TV set, rented out as wedding venueand vacation house, each with rates between $300 to $1,000 a night (INR 21,878 to 72,927).

In another similiar case of being heavely penalised while abroad, a UK woman was detained and is facing up to two years in Dubai jail. The woman send a cuss word in a private WhatsApp message to her flatmate who reported her. The unnamed British woman has recently revealed the “nightmare” she is currently going through to get back to the UK after she said ‘F*** you’ to her Ukrainian flatmate over the use of the dining room table while working from home in October 2020.

Representative Image