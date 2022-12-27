Here's Why King Charles III Chose Not To Show Family Photos In His First Christmas Address

The fans of the British Royalties were left surprised as they didn’t get to see the Christmas picture of the British Royal family during the first Christmas address of King Charles III.

On Sunday, the British Monarch gave his first Christmas address which was recorded in the St. George’s Chapel. Unlike the former British monarch Queen Elizabeth II who kept a family picture on the table during her Christmas addresses, the new King chose to not have any family photos around when he delivered his speech.

In place of a family picture, King Charles’ address includes a number of clips that showed the various members of the royal family. During his address, the King paid tribute to his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II, during his address as a clip of the Queen was shown for viewers to honour her legacy. Even the location holds significance to the monarch since it is the resting place for many of his family members, including his parents and grandparent.

King Charles intended to put the main focus on the legacy of her late mother

There can be many reasons why the monarch chose to not put out family photos during his address. According to Hello magazine, the King didn’t want to have any of the family photos since the monarch wanted to keep the focus on her late mother. Another reason why the family photo frames might be missing since a desk would be “too large to fit” in the quiet Chapple. Despite the absence of photo frames, the fans of the royal family got to see some of the precious clips of the British Royalties including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Swansea.

During his first Christmas address, King Charles III touched upon several issues that were most important to him. In his speech, the King talked about sustainability and the current cost-of-living crisis that has engulfed the United Kingdom. Unlike his late mother, the new British monarch will not be spending festivities at their Norfolk home.